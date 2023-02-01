In view of the bicentenary of the Egyptian Museum in 2024, a collaboration starts between Alpitour World, the first Italian tourist group, and the oldest museum of Egyptian antiquities in the world, which is based in Turin. With a four-year strategic plan, worth 800,000 euros, Alpitour World will support some important Egyptian cultural and renewal projects,

“This agreement – say the president of the Egyptian Museum, Evelina Christillin, and the director, Christian Greco – is the plastic representation of how culture and tourism do not travel on parallel tracks, but together they can realize projects of dissemination, inclusion of new audiences and innovation ”.

“Our group is experiencing a new phase – explains Pier Ezhaya, general manager of Tour Operating Alpitour World -. We are on the way to being even more responsible, aware, projected to spread culture and knowledge through the traditional travel business, but also by linking ourselves to realities which in turn convey values ​​of openness, sensitivity and discovery. The Egyptian Museum is the first accord of this new symphony to contribute to a proliferation of culture, free and for all.”

In addition to participating in the project to revisit the historical-scientific layout of the Galleria dei Re, Alpitour World has also planned initiatives to promote inclusion, access to visits and training for the little ones. Activities carried out specifically by the Francorosso Brand, a Tour Operating brand born in 1953 in Turin, specialized in Egypt since the 70s. Between July and August, Francorosso will organize “Speciale Estate by Francorosso”, a cycle of seven free appointments at the Egyptian Museum; will carry out “edutainment” projects together with the scientific and educational team of the Museum to tell the civilizations of the past to the youngest guests of its SeaClubs. Finally, a collaboration on the “Free to learn” exhibition project is being studied, which includes copies of some exhibits from the Museum, made by inmates of the school sections of the Prison of the “Plana” Technical Institute and the Primo Liceo Artistico, as part of an educational project carried out by the Museum with the prison “Lorusso-Cutugno” and the Office of the Guarantor of the rights of prisoners of the Municipality of Turin.