First Republic Bank of the United States lost nearly $72 billion in deposits in the first quarter and announced 25% layoffs – yqqlm

2
- First Republic Bank of the United States lost nearly $72 billion in deposits in the first quarter, announced 25% layoffs Sina
- First Republic Bank loses $100 billion in deposits in banking panic Wall Street Journal
- First Republic loses $100 billion in first-quarter deposits, shares plunge 23% Chinatimes.com
- First Republic Bank earnings will reveal depth of U.S. banking crisis Wall Street Journal
- U.S. regional banks beat expectations on deposits but face rising rates, funding costs Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News