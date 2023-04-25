April 25, the message from Silvio Berlusconi: “Long live the celebration of all Italians who love freedom”

It’s his first message since being at San Raffaele of Milanwhere he has been hospitalized since April 5th. And it underlines how the recurrence of the 25 April is “the celebration of all Italians who love freedom and want to stay free!”. Silvio Berlusconiin a note dedicated to Liberation Daytries to soften the contrasts and then praises “the protagonists of the resistance who knew how to set aside the deepest differences, political, religious, social, to fight together a battle of civilizations e you freedom for themselves and their children”. And that, “faced with a common drama”, they wrote “one great page of our history”.

“In the 2009 – he writes in the message – a few weeks after the terrible earthquake that struck the Eaglemi recai a Onna to celebrate Liberation Day. I had chosen that small town of Abruzzowhich had been the scene of a tremendous massacre carried out by the Nazis during the war and which had suffered profound damage and heavy losses for the earthquakebecause I had seen in the momentum of solidarity who had united all the Italians at populations hitthe same spirit that many years before had allowed to Italy to resurrect from ruins of war“.

“On that occasion – continues the leader of Come on Italy – I had recalled the ‘spirit of national unity’ which animated all the protagonists of the resistence who knew how to set aside the deepest differences, political, religious, social, to fight together a battle of civilization and freedom for themselves and for their children – adds the former prime minister -. THE Catholics eh communistsi liberali ei socialiststhe monarchists and the shareholdersand with them the soldiers who remained faithful not to a political idea but to the honor of the Patriaalthough moved by profoundly different ideals and by a different vision of the future of the nation, faced with a common drama, they wrote, each for their own part, but with equal dignity e passion, a great page in our history. A extraordinary page on which ours is based Constitutionbulwark of our freedoms and rights. We are a great people, capable of remaining united in the face of emergencies and which, if necessary, today as yesterday, is capable of overcoming any division and any contrast to achieve the good of Italy and the Italians”.

“This – he concludes – is a patrimonyand principle founding ours domestic partnership civilwhich belongs to all Italianswithout any exclusions. The anniversary of April 25, 1945 is therefore an opportunity to reflect on pastbut also to think about the gift e about the future of our wonderful country. And therefore: Long live April 25, the feast of freedomof peace and democracy. The celebration of all Italians who love freedom and want to stay free!”.