Home » April 25, the message from Silvio Berlusconi: “Long live the celebration of all Italians who love freedom”
Health

April 25, the message from Silvio Berlusconi: “Long live the celebration of all Italians who love freedom”

by admin

It’s his first message since being at San Raffaele of Milanwhere he has been hospitalized since April 5th. And it underlines how the recurrence of the 25 April is “the celebration of all Italians who love freedom and want to stay free!”. Silvio Berlusconiin a note dedicated to Liberation Daytries to soften the contrasts and then praises “the protagonists of the resistance who knew how to set aside the deepest differences, political, religious, social, to fight together a battle of civilizations e you freedom for themselves and their children”. And that, “faced with a common drama”, they wrote “one great page of our history”.

“In the 2009 – he writes in the message – a few weeks after the terrible earthquake that struck the Eaglemi recai a Onna to celebrate Liberation Day. I had chosen that small town of Abruzzowhich had been the scene of a tremendous massacre carried out by the Nazis during the war and which had suffered profound damage and heavy losses for the earthquakebecause I had seen in the momentum of solidarity who had united all the Italians at populations hitthe same spirit that many years before had allowed to Italy to resurrect from ruins of war“.

“On that occasion – continues the leader of Come on Italy – I had recalled the ‘spirit of national unity’ which animated all the protagonists of the resistence who knew how to set aside the deepest differences, political, religious, social, to fight together a battle of civilization and freedom for themselves and for their children – adds the former prime minister -. THE Catholics eh communistsi liberali ei socialiststhe monarchists and the shareholdersand with them the soldiers who remained faithful not to a political idea but to the honor of the Patriaalthough moved by profoundly different ideals and by a different vision of the future of the nation, faced with a common drama, they wrote, each for their own part, but with equal dignity e passion, a great page in our history. A extraordinary page on which ours is based Constitutionbulwark of our freedoms and rights. We are a great people, capable of remaining united in the face of emergencies and which, if necessary, today as yesterday, is capable of overcoming any division and any contrast to achieve the good of Italy and the Italians”.

See also  Here are the 6 habits that are good for the heart, necessary for prevention

“This – he concludes – is a patrimonyand principle founding ours domestic partnership civilwhich belongs to all Italianswithout any exclusions. The anniversary of April 25, 1945 is therefore an opportunity to reflect on pastbut also to think about the gift e about the future of our wonderful country. And therefore: Long live April 25, the feast of freedomof peace and democracy. The celebration of all Italians who love freedom and want to stay free!”.

You may also like

The air of Piacenza? Poor. In 19th place...

The Eurovita case is a test of Meloni’s...

Getting back in shape: the 7 mistakes to...

Clean paving joints and permanently remove weeds between...

Stefano De Martino does not participate in Santiago’s...

neoplas med and Niterra expand strategic partnership

Covid vaccine, why are some more protected than...

Eating too much fried food (as well as...

PARSYM – The studio for your health in...

Sudan, the plane with the evacuated Italians landed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy