Home » “From Fini no attack on Meloni. Candidate for the Europeans? I don’t think so”
Business

“From Fini no attack on Meloni. Candidate for the Europeans? I don’t think so”

by admin
“From Fini no attack on Meloni. Candidate for the Europeans? I don’t think so”

Malan ad Affaritaliani.it: “Fini said what he would have done but ignores, in the sense that he does not take into account, certain very clear and clear-cut statements by various members of the Brothers of Italy”

“It’s his personal opinions, he’s free to express them.” The group leader in the Senate of Brothers of Italy, Lucio Malánthus comments with Affaritaliani.it the criticisms that came from the former president of the Chamber Gianfranco Fini to Fratelli d’Italia on April 25th.

In your opinion, Am I a direct attack on Giorgia Meloni? “Not necessarily. He said what he would have done but ignores, in the sense that he doesn’t take into account, certain very clear and clear-cut statements by various members of the Brothers of Italy. There is always this habit of asking for further steps in forward, more and more to the right on these topics. But I don’t read in Fini’s words a personal attack on the Prime Minister, he simply said what he would have done”.

Has there been talk of the hypothesis of a candidacy of Fini with FdI for the European elections? Do you see it possible? “Frankly I don’t know, but it would seem rather strange to me and I don’t think that even Fini himself aspires to this”, concludes Malan, president of the senators of the Brothers of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Who made the money from Domino's China?The performance is lackluster and the staff cost is still high, and the comprehensive capacity utilization rate is only 71%.

You may also like

All crazy for infusions, the market is growing...

Deepen counterpart cooperation between Long and Guangdong·Guangdong trip丨Realize...

Everything on stocks: Tucker Carlson fired – Fox...

Elly Schlein increasingly meme star: the online satire...

Heat pump: CDU Economic Council warns of poverty...

Unicredit, framework agreement with Rete Its: “Strengthening technological...

The “Starship” rocket launch severely damaged the launch...

Technology – Federal Court of Justice hears right...

April 25 in Milan, not just a procession:...

The silver bullet for autonomous driving?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy