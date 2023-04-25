Dragana Katić on Saša Popović and his job at Grand | Entertainment

Dragana Katić said that Saša Popović did not want to hire her because he heard that she was fat, and then she recalled how she left him speechless when she appeared in a mini dress.

The host of “Grand” Dragana Katic once recalled how Saša Popović hired her and that he asked her to take off her clothes when she came to his and Suzan’s house, and that he did not want to give her a job because she gained a lot of weight after giving birth.

However, in her guest appearance with Ivan Gajić on the show “Puls of Serbia” on Kurir TV, she told how the situation actually looked. The host explained that during her pregnancy, for the first time in her life, she ate without all the restrictions, as if she were wearing a 10-pack. which led to her weighing close to 110 kilograms after giving birth.

“I went to give birth and I weighed close to 110 kilograms. It doesn’t matter that there were 2 children, although everyone shouted that it was because of that. I ate for the first time in my life without all the restrictions, as if I was wearing ten. The town was talking about how I gained weight during pregnancy and what I was like after giving birth,” the presenter began in her guest appearance.

However, the presenter managed to lose weight in just six months and shed all the extra pounds. When she appeared at Popović’s office, he was surprised and told her that the journalists lied because Katic looked completely different.

“In 1998, when my children were born, the Grand Show was supposed to start. I was called by journalists, Zoran Kuzmanović Munja and the late Zorica Konić and TV Novosti photographers told Saša, take Dragana. Saša then said that he would love to take me, but that he thinks that she is too fat and that she can’t take a picture. They told him no, it’s not, we saw her. He then continued that he told him this, then that. However, I really managed to lose all those extra pounds in 6 months. ChI even placed a bet and won the bet,” said the presenter and added:

“Saša believed Zorica and Munja because they were very good with him and he thought it was impossible for them to lie. Then I came to him, and I was in a grill and a miniskirt. When he saw me he said: ‘Oh Dragan, they are lying! You took everything off”. But it really was a problem. One hundred and ten kilos, the children came out, but there were over 20 extra kilos left”.

