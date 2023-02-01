“Now in these dread latter days of the old violent beloved

U.S.A. and of the Christ-forgetting Christ-haunted death-dealing

Western world I came to myself in a grove of young pines and the

question came to me: has it happened at last?”

So wonders Dr. Tom More, a descendant of the great English

martyr, in the first sentence of Walker Percy’s third novel,

Love in the Ruins: The Adventures of a Bad Catholic at Time

near the End of the World.

Written in 1971, this prophetic work presents a world

startlingly like our own. Today’s guest, literary scholar Jessica

Hooten Wilson, joins the show to give a general introduction to

Percy and discuss aspects of what is for many his most beloved

novel, Love in the Ruinswhich she describes as a

“panoramic satire” indicating that modernity’s “lost sense of self

makes it impossible to live the good life”.

Topics include:

How Percy’s Southernity informed his fiction

His keen and ruthless observation of race relations

His recurring commentary on the modern disjunction between mind

and body, what protagonist Tom More calls oscillation between the

angelic and the bestial

and body, what protagonist Tom More calls oscillation between the angelic and the bestial His use of apocalyptic themes

His treatment of love between men and women

The lasting significance of his work

Links

Walker Percy, Love in the Ruins https://www.amazon.com/Love-Ruins-Walker-Percy/dp/0312243111

Jessica Hooten Wilson https://jessicahootenwilson.com/

JHW, Reading Walker Percy’s Novels

https://www.amazon.com/Reading-Walker-Percys-Novels-Jessica/dp/0807168777

JHW, Walker Percy, Fyodor Dostoevsky, and the Search for

Influence

https://www.amazon.com/Dostoevsky-Influence-Literature-Religion-Postsecular/dp/0814213499

Follow this link to join the Online Great Books VIP waiting list

and get 25% off your first 3 months: https://hj424.isrefer.com/go/ogbmemberships/tmirus/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio