Home » Altavilla throws himself into sport: 20% of Zanetti’s Foodball acquired
Business

Altavilla throws himself into sport: 20% of Zanetti’s Foodball acquired

by admin
Altavilla throws himself into sport: 20% of Zanetti’s Foodball acquired

Alfredo Altavilla and Javier Zanetti

Altavilla takes over 20% of Foodball and pays out 120 thousand euros: the new business of the former CEO of Ita

Alfredo Altavillaformer CEO of Ita Airwaysenter the business of sports consultancy alongside a great former champion of Inter. The almost sixty-year-old manager from Taranto, already a pupil of Sergio Marchionne in FCA, a few days ago he became a director and partner of Foodball srl and director of the subsidiary Oltre Consulting srl.

Altavilla found 20% of Foodball paying out 120mila euro: the company is chaired by the Argentine Javier Zanettialready appreciated defender and sees as managing director Maria-Cristina Russo, first shareholder with 40%. The other shareholders are with 34% Le United Farms srl which belongs to the same Zanetti and with the remaining 6% Julio Salomon Harari. To sell the shares ad Altavilla 10% each have been Zanetti and Russian. Foodball has recently set up Oltre Consulting of which it owns 70% while the remaining 30% is owned by Russo.

READ ALSO: Eataly leaves a bad taste in Farinetti’s mouth, submerged by millions of debts

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Preistal: Tesla with more sales but less profit

You may also like

Deindustrialization: Germany is experiencing its creeping erosion

Resolution 2 of 06/26/2023 – Telecommunications development and...

Politics – Scholz answers questions from MPs in...

Yachts, villas and industries: here are the over...

China Bulk Commodity Index Rises for Two Consecutive...

GEG: The calculus behind the rapid heating law

Autonomy, Calderoli: “Let’s move forward. No stop after...

Fielmann, Apollo, Mister Spex: the growing dominance of...

The Disappearance of ATMs: The Future of Cash...

Hengli Petrochemical’s Subsidiary and Dalian Thermal Power to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy