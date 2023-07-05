Altavilla throws himself into sport: 20% of Zanetti’s Foodball acquired

Alfredo Altavilla and Javier Zanetti

Altavilla takes over 20% of Foodball and pays out 120 thousand euros: the new business of the former CEO of Ita

Alfredo Altavillaformer CEO of Ita Airwaysenter the business of sports consultancy alongside a great former champion of Inter. The almost sixty-year-old manager from Taranto, already a pupil of Sergio Marchionne in FCA, a few days ago he became a director and partner of Foodball srl and director of the subsidiary Oltre Consulting srl.

Altavilla found 20% of Foodball paying out 120mila euro: the company is chaired by the Argentine Javier Zanettialready appreciated defender and sees as managing director Maria-Cristina Russo, first shareholder with 40%. The other shareholders are with 34% Le United Farms srl which belongs to the same Zanetti and with the remaining 6% Julio Salomon Harari. To sell the shares ad Altavilla 10% each have been Zanetti and Russian. Foodball has recently set up Oltre Consulting of which it owns 70% while the remaining 30% is owned by Russo.

