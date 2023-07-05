The tuna and ricotta meatballs are made in an instant without cooking: the aperitif is served!

Tuna and ricotta meatballs – Street Food News

The recipe for the perfect aperitif is that of tuna and ricotta meatballs, they are prepared without cooking, they are light and very quick to make.

During this hot season there is nothing better than a fresh aperitif, there are so many recipes that you can make quickly and easily. In addition to refreshing drinks, you need a snack to be able to regenerate.

Among the various courses that are perfect for aperitifs, there are the rustic classics and the pizzas which, however, need cooking and with high temperatures it is not ideal. For this reason you are looking for fresh dishes that can be made quickly, such as tuna and ricotta meatballs.

It’s about a perfect recipe for the warm months, light and that is prepared without cooking just for when you don’t feel like cooking. It is an ideal preparation for aperitifs but can also be served as an appetizer, main course or side dish for any occasion.

The tuna and ricotta meatballs they are extremely easy to make, a very tasty dish that is ready to be served in just a few minutes and leave everyone amazed. Now let’s see how to prepare them in an impeccable and tasty way.

Tuna and ricotta meatballs: ingredients

Few ingredients are enough for tuna and ricotta meatballsto make a quantity that is sufficient for 3 people (a couple of meatballs each) you need:

250 grams of ricotta chives 3 cans of tuna salt pepper

Based on the desired size of the meatballs, adjust accordingly with the quantity of ingredients to be used.

The quick preparation of meatballs

We get a salad bowl where we start working the ricotta with a fork. After turning it into cream add the drained tuna and a compound is created by joining the salt, pepper and chives, mixing well again in order to mix all the ingredients well.

Now form the meatballs with a spoon: one is generally recommended size similar to a walnut. The balls are formed and they are arranged on a plate. They are covered with transparent film and put in the fridge to firm up for about an hour. If you need to have them ready sooner, you can put them on in the freezer for about twenty minutes, just enough time to make them firmer.

Once the necessary time has passed, they can be served and enjoyed. To leave everyone speechless it is advisable to arrange the meatballs on a flat plate decorated with a little rocket, croutons or cherry tomatoes.

