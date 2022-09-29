Install the Sina Finance client to receive the most comprehensive market information at the first time →[download link]

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Alzamend Neuro (ALZN.US) said Thursday that it has submitted an experimental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of its drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Phase 1/2A trial of immunotherapy candidate ALZN002.

Alzamend Neuro says the product candidate consists of dendritic cells, or activated white blood cells extracted from individual patients, so that they can be engineered in vitro to block the amyloid beta protein associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Phase 1/2A trial was designed to evaluate the safety of multiple escalating doses of ALZN002 compared to placebo in 20 to 30 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, Alzamend Neuro said in a statement. , tolerability and efficacy.

On Wednesday, Biogen (BIIB.US) announced that Lecanemab, a biologic drug for Alzheimer’s disease jointly developed with Japan’s Eisai, achieved positive results in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Affected by this news, U.S. stocks generally closed up on Alzheimer’s disease stocks on Wednesday, and Alzamend Neuro closed up 6.31%.

Responsible editor: Guo Mingyu