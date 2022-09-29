As established by Arera, from 1 October the electricity bill will rise by 59% in the fourth quarter. Arera, the Energy Regulatory Authority, specifies that it has managed to limit the damage “with an extraordinary intervention”, without which the increases would have been in the order of 100 percent. The increase in tariffs concerns protected users, ie just over 7 million customers.

With the new updates of the electricity tariffs decided today by Arera, the cost of electricity will be equal to 445 euros per household in the last quarter of the year alone, thus bringing the average electricity bill to reach a record of 1,315 euros. family in 2022 according to Assoutenti’s estimates. “The increases decided by Arera are“ monstrous ”and bring the average electricity bill to 1,315 euros per family in 2022, a figure never reached before – explains the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi.

“A Caporetto for families. A tsunami hit the country with devastating effects, as we have been denouncing for some time. The Government must immediately intervene with an extraordinary Council of Ministers to enact an urgent measure that blocks these stellar, crazed and unsustainable prices. We asked Arera that electricity bills also become monthly, as we got for gas, in order to spread them over a double period, making them more sustainable for those who will have to wait for their salary to be able to pay them, thus warning consumers with a month of anticipation of the sting, making them become more aware of the urgency to reduce their consumption ”, comments Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumers Union.

The UNC remarks how compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the increase was 122.3%. This means that the bill for the quarter October-December 2022 will grow by 245 euros in comparison with the corresponding period of last year, passing, for the typical family, from 200 to 445 euros.

Looking at the evolution of bills in the last two years, Codacons calculates that the average electricity bill has risen by + 142%, going from 542 euros per family in 2020 to 1,315 euros in 2022, with a higher cost of + 773 euros and core. In 2022 alone, household spending on electricity increased in 2022 by a total of € 6.3 billion compared to the previous year.