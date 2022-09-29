Home World Usa, Ian devastates Florida: at least 13 victims
Usa, Ian devastates Florida: at least 13 victims

Usa, Ian devastates Florida: at least 13 victims

The number of victims linked to the passage of the devastating Hurricane Ian in Florida has risen to at least 13 but the number is destined to increase. Some US TVs report it.

Aid arriving from other states

Aid is coming to Florida from other American states. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he intends to send 135 members of the National Guard. Forty military vehicles will also be sent with them.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards also approved sending 245 National Guard members to Florida and is setting up a task force to accommodate families in need.

