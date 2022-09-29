HEART

At the start of the various B2 and B1 women’s volleyball championships, in addition to the men’s B one, there are still two weeks left. Alto Canavese di B, Finimpianti Rivarolo di B2 and Volpianese di B1 are warming up the engines between workouts in the gym and joint workouts.

In home Alto Canavese after a first training phase dedicated to the physical part, between strength and cardio, a few days ago also the technical part was introduced, with the use of the ball, as also explained by captain Claudio Avalle: “We worked very well in the gym both in Cuorgnè, and in Aosta on the weekend from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September – explains Avalle -. Last Friday, 23 September we then did our first joint training with Chieri, a team included in our group (A), from them and the result of the friendly was the secondary aspect: we wanted more to find the rhythm as soon as possible. match and find an agreement with the new ones. This week, however, we will return to training in Cuorgné on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and we will do some technical work on Monday and Thursday, while only on Tuesday the session will be mainly physical. We are preparing very well for the first of the championship, Saturday 8 October, when we will receive the NPSG team from La Spezia, a team that should not be underestimated ».

The preparation of the Finimpianti Rivarolo, newly promoted in the B2 series, with the new sporting director Massimo Brunelli who explains: “We have so far carried out two joint training sessions with two B1 teams, Caselle and Volpianese, while last Saturday we were in Savigliano in a triangular with Savigliano and Cus Torino, both formations of B2. Savigliano – comments Brunelli – will be our first opponent on Saturday 8 October, in a friendly match neither we nor they have discovered the cards, but we know that a very demanding championship awaits us. This week, we will meet again on Monday at the Polisportivo in Rivarolo Canavese, then on Wednesday we will have another friendly against Chieri, also from B2, then on Thursday we will be again at the Polisportivo to continue the preparation: now it is essential to amalgamate the group ».

Amalgam which is also the goal of Volpianese, as coach Stefano Andreotti explains: «We are starting our second season in B1 by hosting the Genoese of Serteco at the Pala Unità d’Italia – Andreotti recalls -. So far we have carried out three joint training sessions, as the friendly tests are called, first facing a B2 team, such as Finimpianti Rivarolo, then a B1 team, such as Parella Torino, a club in our own group (A) and finally with Mondovì, a militant team in A2. Last Saturday then, we were involved in a triangular match in Bra with the landlord from Cuneo and Chieri. The answers I was expecting have arrived. The team is a good group, which however has yet to find the right amalgamation to be able to present itself in the best conditions on Saturday 8th for the first championship. A difficult season awaits us from all points of view, also because the level has risen a lot and the goal is to position ourselves in the mid-high standings ». –

Loris Ponsetto