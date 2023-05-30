Computing the world and digitally creating the future – China Unicom was invited to attend the second Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Computing Industry Conference and the first China Computing Network Conference_Sina Technology_Sina.com





﻿On May 29, the 2nd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangdong) Computing Power Industry Conference and the 1st China Computing Power Network Conference were held in Shaoguan, Guangdong. Demonstrating the progress and achievements of the Shaoguan data center cluster construction since the start of the “East Data and West Computation” project. China Unicom was invited to attend. Tang Xiongyan, Chief Scientist of China Unicom, and Deng Ling, General Manager of Science and Technology Innovation Department of Guangdong Unicom and Director of Computing Network Research and Operation Base Cheng Wei, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom (Guangdong) Industrial Internet Co., Ltd. and Deputy Director of Guangdong Unicom Computing Network Research and Operation Base, and Zhou Zhuang, General Manager of Guangdong Unicom Network BG Infrastructure Operation Center, delivered keynote speeches.

China Unicom anchors the positioning of “the national team, the main force, and the vanguard”, thoroughly implements the spirit of important instructions to promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and continue to strengthen, optimize and expand my country’s digital economy, focusing on five major responsibilities and main businesses, Actively serve the overall development of the country. Tang Xiongyan, Chief Scientist of China Unicom pointed out that China Unicom has created a multi-level computing power supply, covering 314 nodes around the world, 8 major hub nodes in the country, computing power centers and Unicom Cloud in 31 provinces, and more than 400 edge computing nodes, actively developing IPv6+ Technological innovation and application innovation provide high-quality cloud-network-edge integrated computing network services, and accelerate the global security protection of computing power networks, improve network security governance capabilities and levels, and create “active security” endogenous capabilities.

Guangdong Unicom put forward the vision of “making the computing power network a solid foundation for the future intelligent society”, starting from the four aspects of making full computing power resources, strengthening the computing power network, building an actuarial computing network platform, and expanding the computing power ecology to integrate the Greater Bay Computing power, network and application resources in the region, actively cooperate with upstream and downstream partners in the industrial chain, practice the green and low-carbon concept of the whole life cycle, provide computing network and application integration services, promote the rapid development of computing power network, and serve to support the country’s “digital economy” and the major strategies of “counting from east to west”.

In the future, China Unicom will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the computing power industry, embark on a digital development path of ecological cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win, help the comprehensive digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries, and contribute more Unicom wisdom and strength to the high-quality development of the digital economy.



