Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon accelerates on renewables and in Italy starts 5 photovoltaic plant projects that will be built on the sites of the sorting depots in Parma, Pisa, Perugia, Palermo and Cagliari, which will have an energy capacity of 135 kW, 182 kW respectively. 128 kW, 99 kW and 110 kW for a total of 654 kW. Thus, the number of onsite photovoltaic projects in Italy rises to 17, with a total capacity of 9 MW, in addition to the 3 offsite photovoltaic projects which will have a total capacity of 106 MW. The project is part of a worldwide plan launched by Amazon which provides for the construction of another 71 renewable projects, five of which are Italian. The US giant thus exceeds one hundred projects related to renewable energy in Europe and reaches a total of 379 active projects globally. The total of projects activated by Amazon will generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, the equivalent of the energy needed to power 13.4 million homes in Europe every year. The new projects increase Amazon’s capacity by 2.7 GW. “We are activating new wind and photovoltaic projects to power our offices, our distribution centers, our data centers and our stores, which together serve millions of customers globally, and we are on track to power our operations with the 100% renewable energy by 2025 – explains Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services -. Around the world, countries are trying to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, and ongoing investments like ours can help them advance faster, as we all work together to mitigate the consequences of climate change. As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy globally, Amazon now has a total of 379 renewable energy projects in 21 countries, including 154 wind and PV farms and 225 rooftop PV projects, representing 18.5 GW. of renewable energy capacity. By the end of 2021, the company had powered 85% of its operations with renewable energy. “We are activating new wind and photovoltaic projects to power our offices, distribution centers, data centers and our stores, which together serve millions of customers globally, and we are on track to power our businesses with 100% energy. renewable by 2025 »concludes Selipsky.