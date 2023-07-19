Amazon Launches In-Person Package Pickup Option for Customers in Puerto Rico

Amazon Introduces In-Person Package Pickup Option for Customers in Puerto Rico

Amazon has announced the activation of a new service for its customers in Puerto Rico. The world‘s largest online store now offers customers the option to pick up their shipments at an office in San Juan. The new location is managed by Ocean Drive Logistics and is conveniently situated at the intersection of B street and Roberto Sánchez Vilella avenue in Sabana Abajo, Carolina.

This service provides an alternative to home deliveries, which may experience delays due to weather conditions or other factors. Amazon believes that the in-person pickup option can be particularly beneficial during emergency situations such as tropical storms or hurricanes. The infrastructure of the island has been severely affected by previous hurricanes and earthquakes. After Hurricane Fiona, home delivery was not possible for many customers, but an emergency pickup station allowed them to obtain essential items like diapers and water filters in person.

To avail of this new pickup option, customers need to set it up through the Amazon.com web portal. It is important to note that the option is currently only available for merchandise sold and fulfilled by Amazon or sold by a third party and fulfilled by Amazon. Purchases from stores that handle their own sales and delivery will not be eligible for in-person pickup.

Once customers have selected the products they wish to purchase, they can choose the pickup point option below their delivery addresses. After entering the San Juan zip code, the only available option will be “Amazon Counter – 787Hub – Econo Supermarket.” Users will need to provide a code, which will be their name, at the pickup counter. This code can be changed before completing the purchase. Following the transaction, customers will need to wait for the package to be delivered to the collection center.

Interestingly, registering for the home pickup option does not require completing a purchase on the web portal. By simply selecting the option, proceeding to the final step, and then returning to the shopping cart, the option will be registered and visible in the mobile application.

The new in-person pickup center operates Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is located near the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, providing convenience to customers in the area.

With this new service, Amazon aims to enhance customer experience by offering a reliable and convenient pickup option, especially during challenging circumstances.

