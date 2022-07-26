Home Business Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price increase in Italy
Business

Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price increase in Italy

by admin
Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price increase in Italy

Here comes the blow for Amazon Prime customers in Italy (but not only). Starting from September 15, 2022, the price of the Amazon Prime subscription in Italy will rise from € 36 to € 49.90 per year; increase also for the monthly pass, which rises from € 3.99 to € 4.99.

Below is the full text of the email:

“Dear Prime Customer, Thank you for joining Amazon Prime. We contact you to inform you of a future change to the price of your subscription. Thank you for joining Amazon Prime. We contact you to inform you of a future change to the price of your subscription.

Starting September 15, 2022, the price of the monthly Prime subscription will increase from € 3.99 to € 4.99 per month and the price of the annual Prime subscription will increase from € 36.00 to € 49.90 per year. The new rate will apply to renewals starting September 15, 2022 inclusive. You can check your next renewal date, change or cancel your subscription by visiting your account ”.

Amazon explains that “this change is made on the basis of, and in accordance with, Clause 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions. The reasons for this change relate to a general and substantial increase in overall costs due to inflation, which affects the specific costs of the Amazon Prime service in Italy and are based on external circumstances beyond our control “.

“We continue to strive to improve the Amazon Prime service for our customers. It is the first time that we have changed the price of Prime in Italy since 2018. In the meantime, we have expanded the selection of products available with unlimited fast Prime delivery, at no additional cost; we have activated and improved the delivery of groceries with Amazon Fresh; and we have added more and more quality digital entertainment, such as TV series, movies, music, games and books. In particular, Prime Video has expanded the collection of Amazon Originals series and films and activated access to live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League.

See also  Valsoia: all economic indicators on the rise in the first half of 2021

Sincerely,

Your Amazon Prime team “

You may also like

Spaceport of Grottaglie, green light to the company...

China’s economy shows a trend of stabilization and...

UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers...

Wal-Mart: inflation bites, the giant cuts guidance on...

The fund’s second quarterly report was disclosed, and...

Zangge Mining plans to distribute 3 billion yuan...

Northbound funds on July 26: net inflows are...

The financing balance on July 25 was 1,527.035...

Aluminum Corporation of China expanded its territory by...

From the Metaverse to DeFi, let’s discover Bitpanda’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy