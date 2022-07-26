Here comes the blow for Amazon Prime customers in Italy (but not only). Starting from September 15, 2022, the price of the Amazon Prime subscription in Italy will rise from € 36 to € 49.90 per year; increase also for the monthly pass, which rises from € 3.99 to € 4.99.

Below is the full text of the email:

“Dear Prime Customer, Thank you for joining Amazon Prime. We contact you to inform you of a future change to the price of your subscription. Thank you for joining Amazon Prime. We contact you to inform you of a future change to the price of your subscription.

Starting September 15, 2022, the price of the monthly Prime subscription will increase from € 3.99 to € 4.99 per month and the price of the annual Prime subscription will increase from € 36.00 to € 49.90 per year. The new rate will apply to renewals starting September 15, 2022 inclusive. You can check your next renewal date, change or cancel your subscription by visiting your account ”.

Amazon explains that “this change is made on the basis of, and in accordance with, Clause 5 of the Amazon Prime Terms and Conditions. The reasons for this change relate to a general and substantial increase in overall costs due to inflation, which affects the specific costs of the Amazon Prime service in Italy and are based on external circumstances beyond our control “.

“We continue to strive to improve the Amazon Prime service for our customers. It is the first time that we have changed the price of Prime in Italy since 2018. In the meantime, we have expanded the selection of products available with unlimited fast Prime delivery, at no additional cost; we have activated and improved the delivery of groceries with Amazon Fresh; and we have added more and more quality digital entertainment, such as TV series, movies, music, games and books. In particular, Prime Video has expanded the collection of Amazon Originals series and films and activated access to live sports, such as the UEFA Champions League.

Sincerely,

Your Amazon Prime team “