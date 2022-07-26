On July 25, Governor Zhao Yide went to Xi’an to supervise and inspect the epidemic prevention and control work. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan in accordance with the work arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, and do everything possible to improve the ability of early detection of the epidemic, and continue to improve epidemic prevention and control. With the scientific and preciseness, we will resolutely build a strict line of defense against external input and internal rebound.

Zhao Yide came to Kaiyuan Mingdu Hotel to inspect the implementation of prevention and control measures on the spot, requiring the hotel to strictly fulfill its main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, and strictly implement prevention and control such as scanning code and temperature measurement for personnel entering the hotel, ventilation and disinfection of the venue, and employee training and protection. Measures to ensure that no one is missed and no dead ends are left. In the Huannan Road community of Beilin District, Zhao Yide learned about the epidemic prevention and control work in the community in detail, and emphasized the need to strengthen the management of those returning from the quarantine period, those who are quarantined at home and outsiders, and dynamically update the information ledger to ensure that the bottom line is clear, the situation is clear, and the disposal is fast. At the epidemic investigation and control point of Xi’an Railway Station, Zhao Yide inquired in detail about the entry and exit procedures of passengers, the implementation of prevention and control measures, emergency response, and crowd control. The requirements for on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management will be implemented without deduction, and the closed-loop management of the entire chain will be continuously strengthened to effectively prevent the risk of epidemic importation.

Zhao Yide emphasized that the current epidemic prevention and control in Shaanxi Province is still facing severe tests. All departments at all levels must always keep a clear head, tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control at all times, and adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against import, internal defense against rebound” and “dynamic clearing”. The general policy of “Zero” is unswerving, and with the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, we will pay close attention to various normalized prevention and control measures, and resolutely guard the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to continue to strengthen regular nucleic acid screening in key places and key groups, and further improve the multi-point trigger warning system to ensure early detection and early disposal of the epidemic. It is necessary to continue to improve the ability to deal with the epidemic, and to continuously strengthen the capacity building of nucleic acid testing, transfer teams, centralized isolation places, makeshift hospitals, medical treatment and other capacity building in line with the latest national requirements, and carry out practical emergency drills to effectively improve the quality and efficiency of prevention and control. It is necessary to tighten the responsibilities of the Quartet, strengthen supervision and inspection, publicity and guidance, and form a work situation in which each party is responsible for its own responsibility and joint management, so as to gather a strong synergy of epidemic prevention and control.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an City, Fang Weifeng, Secretary General of the Provincial Government, and responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments participated in the event.

Source: Mass News

Editor: Yang Beilei