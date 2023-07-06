Amazon Prime Day offers 2023: The best deals in the ticker

Example offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Here you will find a continuously updated live ticker with an overview of the best offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023. All other deals can be found here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th. The shopping event offers exclusive offers for Amazon Prime members*.

In the past there was Amazon Prime Day* more than a million deals. Including: TVs, tablets, laptops, cell phones and more. On average, the products were reduced by around 27 percent.

In this live ticker about the offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023: #AmazonMusicUnlimited #Audible #ElectricToothbrushes #Early Deals #Garden Tools #Air Conditioners #PrimeGaming #PrimeVideoChannels

Every July, Amazon hosts the so-called Prime Day. This year the exclusive discount campaign for Prime members will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023 instead of. Received on these two days Amazon Prime members* exclusive deals and offers for almost all products and product categories.

In doing so, he cheated average discount am Prime Day* around in previous years 27 percent. Amazon devices like the Amazon Echo, Kindle, or Fire TV Stick were even cheaper. These gadgets have historically had discounts of up to 50 percent.

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been set – what else should you know about the discount campaign? You can save a lot on Amazon Prime Day – if you follow these 6 tips Amazon Prime Day: How much is the discount day worth?

But of course am Prime Day* not only the Amazon devices on offer. Last year, as part of the campaign, more than 300 million items sold, giving Amazon an estimated one Sales of around twelve billion US dollars (11.02 billion euros). The offers for laptops, televisions, headphones, cosmetic products and toys were particularly popular.

Live ticker: The best offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023 at a glance

Overall, it should last Prime Day more than a million deals have given. And in 2023, too, the selection is huge. So that you don’t lose track of the many offers, we have created a list of the best bargains from the various product categories for you. The deals in this Live-Ticker are constantly updated so that you can always find an overview of valid and available offers here.

Important: In order to be able to shop our recommendations, you need Amazon Prime. The premium service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. You can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge*.The premium service offers you better conditions such as free express delivery and access to Prime Video and other Amazon services.

Prime Day Update July 6, 2023

Looking for new oral hygiene tools? You don’t have to wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023 for that either. Various electric toothbrushes are on sale before the discount campaign, which begins on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Below:

Prime Day 2023 is approaching: You are already saving on these electric toothbrushes and oral irrigators

Prime Day Update July 5, 2023

Prime Day starts in less than a week. But you don’t have to wait for the discount campaign to get your first deals on Amazon. For example, these gardening tools are currently available at lower prices:

Prime Day 2023: You can already buy these garden tools cheaper

Prime Day Update July 3, 2023

Even before Prime Day, there are some exciting offers on Amazon – for example these deals for practical air conditioners:

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save now on air conditioners and fans

Prime Day Update June 21, 2023

Amazon has announced the date for Prime Day 2023: the discount campaign will take place on July 11th and 12th. Just in time for the announcement of the event, the first deals for Amazon services have already been published:

Early offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023: You can shop these deals now

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

