Zerocalcare deserts Lucca Comics: “Israel’s patronage is a problem”

Lucca Comics, Zerocalcare boycotts under the patronage of the Israeli embassy

Zerocalcare will not participate in Lucca Comics in protest against the patronage of the Israeli embassy at the event: the 39-year-old Italian cartoonist himself, whose real name is Michele Rech, announced it on social media. “Unfortunately, the patronage of the Israeli embassy on Lucca Comics represents a problem for me,” he wrote, alluding to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip where “I am two million people trapped who don’t even know if they will be alive the next day.”

“For me, coming to celebrate in there represents a short circuit that I can’t manage”, added Zerocalcare“I feel sorry for the publishing house, for the readers who spent money on trains and accommodation perhaps to come on purpose, and also for myself, because Lucca for me has always been a gigantic burden but also a moment of warmth and meeting”.

The Zerocalcare publishing house, Bao Publishing said it was “supportive” explaining that “he perfectly understands his reasons, accepts them and calmly accepts the consequences, trusting in the understanding of the readers and visitors to the fair”.

Salvini: “Zerocalcare? I think exactly the opposite”

“It’s unfortunate that for some people the support of the Israeli embassy for a beautiful cultural event is a problem, to the point of canceling the presence. I think exactly the opposite, and I will do everything I can to be at Lucca Comics. Long live art, long live freedom”. The deputy prime minister and leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, writes this on

Subscribe to the newsletter