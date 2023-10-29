Subpoena for Ivanka Trump at her father Donald’s trial. The lawyers: “A persecution, she had already been exonerated and lives in another jurisdiction”

Judge Arthur Engoron accepted the prosecutor’s request and drew up the calendar. Donald Trump jr will testify on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday there will be the grand finale with Ivanka. So on the same day the former president will speak.

However, it is the case of Ivanka Trump, 41 years old, that has caused controversy. Her former first daughter, who had now disappeared from the political scene and retired with her husband Jared to Miami, had contested the subpoena and the lawyers had reiterated that Ivanka had previously been removed from the list of defendants.

According to the former president’s lawyers, however, the New York prosecutor’s office continues to harass and persecute Donald’s daughter “even though she was exempted from the trial”. Furthermore, the subpoena (subpoena) was delivered – the defense thesis – with extreme delay by an office that has no jurisdiction over Ivanka since she lives and resides in another state, Florida, and not in New York where she is holds the civil case.

However, the judge did not take the objections into account and accepted the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which justified it by saying that Ivanka Trump has information that can be useful in the investigation.

The two brothers, unlike her, had official positions within the Trump Organization. However, Ivanka, the prosecution argued, has always remained linked to the defendants and is “financially and professionally connected to the Trump Organization.”

In particular, the sale of the Trump-branded hotel located in Washington DC and from which Donald’s daughter would have benefited will end up under scrutiny.

Since the end of Trump’s presidency, Ivanka has distanced herself from politics. Appearances alongside his father have been rare and have never been seen on the most controversial occasions such as when, after the first indictment in the Stormy Daniels case, (April 4) Donald gathered family and supporters at Mar-a-Lago where the evening after the formalizing the accusations, he gave a fiery speech.

Ivanka appeared in public for the first time since the indictment on June 10 in Miami during a church service at a city synagogue.

When Donald announced his third takeover of the White House on November 15, 2022, Ivanka did not attend the event and made it known that she “has no plan to get involved in politics”.

Things changed slightly in the summer and on several occasions she and husband Jared Kushner were seen with her father. A signal that, although hidden, supports Donald’s race.

During the Trump Administration, the president’s son-in-law, Jared, was appointed envoy for the Middle East and was one of the architects of the agreements between Israel and several Arab states (Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates) which then laid the foundations for the attempt of normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka instead had the official role of advisor to the president.