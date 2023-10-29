Home » Long Covid? Tips for overcoming it
Sports

Long Covid? Tips for overcoming it

by admin
Long Covid? Tips for overcoming it

🦠 More than 200 symptoms have been identified in long covid (read WHO the study), that clinical syndrome linked to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

😓 Persistent fatigue, tiredness, weakness, muscle and joint pain, abdominal stress, mental fogginess, anxiety and depression, just to name a few. They can arise or persist even for weeks or months after recovery from COVID-19.

📝 The studies are undoubtedly at the beginning, but day after day we discover more and more. An example? Nutrition can play a fundamental role in its resolution. In the global strategy, there are two most important “players”. We talk about it in this carousel.

Photo: Valentina Celeste

alimentazioneCovid-19long covidpostcovid

See also  Pistoia-Cantù, races 3 and 4: from the abyss to the stars

You may also like

Juventus Secures 1-0 Victory against Verona in Serie...

Bellingham shoots “Clasico” for Real Madrid

Cruz Azul Secures Vital Victory Over León at...

Your house is full of PFAS, and you...

Beijing Middle School Hosts Inspirational Event with Olympic...

Ferrari dominated qualifying in Mexico, Leclerc won ahead...

Real Madrid Stages Comeback to Beat Barcelona 2-1...

Warriors, Draymond Green ready to return to the...

The First National Student (Youth) Games Rhythmic Gymnastics...

Frenchman Steven Da Costa triple world karate champion,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy