Amazon will raise the salaries of Italian workers. Moving on from the agreement with the trade union with which it has started increasingly constructive relations.

In detail, the agreement provides for an increase of 2% in basic remuneration for the operational and administrative staff in charge of warehouse operations, both employees and in administration, hired on a fixed and permanent basis, starting from October. The meal voucher ticket will go from 5 euros to 7 euros and an extraordinary bonus of 500 euros has also been provided, which can be used through vouchers that must be acquired by the end of the year through a corporate welfare platform.

The multinational (Amazon logistics and Amazon transport) with the agreement with Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, together with Nidil Cgil, Uiltemp, Felsa CislI thus improves the economic condition of its employees. The unions, in a joint note where they express satisfaction with the result achieved, explain that the agreement “is part of the negotiation process started with Amazon” and that negotiations will now continue to improve working conditions and organization.

