Amazon: workers threaten strike

Employees of Amazon threaten to fold their arms today in protest of the company’s recent back-to-office mandate, layoffs and environmental plight.

About 1,900 employees around the world are expected to strike today and about 900 of them will gather outside the Spheres, the huge glass domes that characterize Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, according to employee groups supporting the initiative. The strike was organized in part by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, an influential workers’ organization that has repeatedly lobbied the e-retailer about its climate stance.