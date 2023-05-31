Home » Amazon: workers threaten strike
Business

Amazon: workers threaten strike

by admin
Amazon: workers threaten strike

Employees of Amazon threaten to fold their arms today in protest of the company’s recent back-to-office mandate, layoffs and environmental plight.

About 1,900 employees around the world are expected to strike today and about 900 of them will gather outside the Spheres, the huge glass domes that characterize Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, according to employee groups supporting the initiative. The strike was organized in part by Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, an influential workers’ organization that has repeatedly lobbied the e-retailer about its climate stance.

See also  Confidence of large Japanese manufacturers declines for 3 consecutive quarters | Yen | Manufacturing

You may also like

Sammontana, CEO Bagnoli: “The climate penalizes ice cream”

Suzhou Ziru Haiyan plans to upgrade another 150...

Inflation: Germany is in a dangerous quandary

From the CDM ok to the Made in...

Vis Factor is born, the new strategic positioning...

Shenzhen: Increase financial investment to form an artificial...

Flying: This airline weighs passengers

Forecasts and Quotation, Should You Invest?

Scholz and Habeck promise savings banks help with...

They walk on a 35-metre-high crane: reported for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy