Home » The exhibition Pictures from the Underground: Dostoyevsky’s characters Magazine
World

The exhibition Pictures from the Underground: Dostoyevsky’s characters Magazine

by admin
The exhibition Pictures from the Underground: Dostoyevsky’s characters Magazine

In Banja Luka, the exhibition “Pictures from the Underworld: Figures of Dostoevsky” was opened tonight by His Eminence the Western American bishop Maxim, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Srpska Milorad Dodik, ministers in the Government of Srpska and other numerous personalities

Source: Srna/Borislav Zdrinja

Speaking about the exhibition of paintings, which marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoyevsky, one of the world‘s greatest writers, Dodik said that no one can eliminate the image and great work of the Russian writer from the collective memory of this civilization.

Dodik pointed out that this exhibition presented around the world says that we should return to the times sung by the characters of the Russian writer, and all so that humanity can get acquainted with the strong and great Russian culture that marked the past times.

“With this exhibition, we show our commitment to real artistic and permanent values ​​that no bans can eliminate from the collective memory,” Dodik told reporters in Banja Luka during the opening ceremony of the exhibition “Pictures from the Underground: Characters of Dostoevsky”, reports Srna.

Bishop Maksim said that Dostoevsky’s characters attract the attention of all generations, and that he has shown in his work that he is a faithful witness of human existence, from whom we can learn a lot.

“Dostoyevsky tells us that above all else it is important to be human despite everything,” said the bishop and expressed the hope that this exhibition will also be shown in Russia.

See also  Omicron, Sotrovimab the monoclonal that could stop the variant that scares the world

The director of the Museum of Srpska, Davor Strika, expressed the hope that the exhibition will have a good response, and that it should be open in the next three to four weeks.

Fyodor Dostoyevsky was a famous Russian writer and novelist, novelist and publicist, one of the most important writers in world history.

You may also like

Mr Sanchez present their “Renaissance I” in Madrid

M-Fest: Sandré + Perlata at Jimmy Jazz, Vitoria

Price and offer of summer holidays in Greece...

Apple: 1.1 billion for the App Store. Record...

Ornella Saiu, who was the Italian killed in...

Palermo, the font where Don Pino Puglisi and...

Kosovo, Prime Minister Kurti’s gamble: the tug of...

News Udinese – Bruseschi continues to be an...

Palermo, a moved memory of Piersanti Mattarella rises...

Al Best Movie Comics & Games arriva “la...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy