Sentence on salaries, the president of Ternana against Juve and FIGC

“The most beautiful result of Italian football“. With these words the president of the FIGC, Gabriel Gravina commented on the Federal Court’s decision to accept the plea agreement between Juventus and the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office. The Juventus club was punished with one fine of 718,240 thousand euros, but had no disqualification points. But the Juve-FIGC agreement was harshly criticized by Stefano Bandecchi, president of Ternana and mayor of Terni. “With all due respect to Gravina I think he needs to change drug dealer“, said the red-green president during the live broadcast of calciomercato.it to the microphones of TvPlay.

“No one is above the law”

“He said something very serious for a man with a position like his – added Bandecchi -. He was wrong, what he said it has neither head nor tailmaybe he meant something else. There is no one who can be considered above the laws. Excuse me, tomorrow I’m going to rob a bank and with that money I’ll solve my problems. The world of football must align itself more with everyday problems”. “I love the fans of Reggina, but Chievo had a similar situation and was bankrupted. I still don’t understand the world of football very much, Juve has incredible debts like Milan and Inter“, Ternana’s number 1 said again.

“I never wanted to offend Gravina”

Then Bandecchi corrected the shot. “I want to clarify that I have never had intention to offend the federal president Gabriele Gravinaat the same time renewing the total esteem for his work which has always been supported also in the institutional offices and assemblies”, said the president of Ternana.

The FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into Bandecchi

The Prosecutor of the Football Federation has opened a file on Stefano Bandecchi’s statements. “They stole (referring to Juve, ed), Gravina? Change drug dealer”, these are the offending sentences. According to Ansa, the federal president Gravina “intends to ask for authorization to take legal actionto protect its image and that of the Federation itself”.

Campedelli: “Chievo? They killed me”

And also Luke Campedelli, president of Chievo Verona who was then disbarred, commented on the Juventus plea deal for the salary maneuver. “One in three fans is black and white: I don’t think it’s time to give up on such an important club. He also said so Gravina, that the Juve brand must be protected”he said in an interview with The paper. “In fact, Juve will get away with a small fine: I would say laughable compared to the company coffers – added the former president -. It obviously follows that everyone can make agreements outside the federal constraint without problems. And so this type of operation is justified”. “Chievo? they killed me“, adds Campedelli saying he is still “happy” for Juventus.