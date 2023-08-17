American Airlines to Increase Frequency of Flights between Dallas/Ft. Worth and Buenos Aires

American Airlines Expands Flights between Dallas and Buenos Aires

American Airlines has announced a significant expansion of its global network, with a focus on increasing the frequency of flights between Dallas/Ft. Worth and Buenos Aires/Ezeiza. Starting from October 29, the airline will operate seven weekly flights on this route, up from the current four flights. The flights will be operated using Boeing 787-9 aircraft, allowing for increased capacity and a resumption of the frequency seen last summer. Previously, American Airlines had operated daily flights on this route but reduced the frequency in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flight AA997 will depart from Dallas at 21:05 and arrive in Buenos Aires at 10:30 local time the next day. The return flight, AA996, will depart from Buenos Aires at 22:30 and arrive in Dallas at 6:45 the following day.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft used on this route offer seating options for 30 passengers in Business class, 21 in Premium Economy, and 234 in Economy class.

Apart from the Dallas/Ft. Worth route, American Airlines also operates flights to Buenos Aires from other major cities. These include:

– New York/JFK: A daily flight operated on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

– Miami: Currently, there are two daily flights operated with a mix of Boeing 777-200ER and Boeing 787-8 aircraft. However, starting in October, the frequency will increase to three daily flights during the southern summer, with one of the flights being operated with a Boeing 777-300ER.

With this expansion, American Airlines plans to operate up to 34 weekly flights to Argentina by December, offering a total of 9,193 seats in each direction. The increased frequency of flights positions American Airlines as the dominant carrier between the United States and Argentina, with 48.6% of the seat offer. This is followed by Aerolineas Argentinas with 19.6%, Delta Air Lines with 17.3%, and United Airlines with 14.4% of the market share.

The expansion of flights between Dallas and Buenos Aires reflects American Airlines’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for travel and enhancing connectivity between the United States and Argentina.

