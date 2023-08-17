Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour Could Gross $2.2 Billion in US Ticket Sales Alone

Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour is on track to gross an astonishing $2.2 billion in US ticket sales alone, according to new data from research firm QuestionPro. The record-breaking total includes primary ticket sales for Swift’s recent shows in Los Angeles and an upcoming second leg of the tour next year. With a median price of $455.78 per ticket and an average attendance of 72,459 people per show, Swift’s tour has become a global pop phenomenon, surpassing even Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which grossed over $887 million. Not only has the tour had a significant economic impact on local economies, but it has also made its mark on social events, with concertgoers spending thousands of dollars on clothing, transportation, and lodging. In addition to the financial success, Swift has made generous donations to food banks and provided truckers on the tour with life-changing checks. Retailers have also seen a boost in sales as fans look for outfits to match Swift’s “eras” theme. The “Eras” tour has even been mentioned in the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, highlighting its impact on hotel revenue. The demand for tickets has been so high that it led to Ticketmaster’s website crashing and fans resorting to gathering outside venues to listen to the concerts. Overall, Swift’s “Eras” tour is rewriting the entertainment economics playbook and solidifying her position as not just an artist, but an economic phenomenon.

