Amount, payment and additional income 2023

We show an example of that Calculation from July 1, 2023: A person has paid into the pension insurance for 35 years. On average over these years, she has collected 0.7 earnings points. Because of a serious illness, she receives a full disability pension. The pension type factor is therefore 1.0. The pension value is 37.60 euros. The amount of your disability pension is therefore calculated as follows: 35 years of contributions x 0.7 earnings points x 1.0 pension type factor x 37.60 euros pension value = 921.20 euros.

