Ampel wants to partially reverse planned cuts

However, the compromise that has now been announced continues to cause dissatisfaction among farmers. “It is pleasing that the federal government is showing insight. But we will not back down,” emphasized Dirk Kalthaus, chairman of the farmers in the Ennepe-Ruhr district and Hagen. In his opinion, the federal government must also reverse the abolition of agricultural diesel subsidies. “This is a lazy compromise,” he said. The President of the German Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied, also considers the government’s improvements to be inadequate. “This can only be a first step. Our position remains unchanged: both cuts proposals must be removed from the table. This is clearly also about the future viability of our industry and the question of whether domestic food production is still desired,” says the statement from the German Farmers’ Association. The farmers therefore want to continue to hold on to the campaign week.

Share this: Facebook

X

