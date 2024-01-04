New life helper Rebecca Janschick with Senior Life Help in Bruckmühl

Bruckmühl, January 4th, 2024. From now on, the RentenLebenshilfe, with its nationwide support for older people, is also represented in Bruckmühl and the surrounding area by the new life helper Rebecca Janschick. The service provider offers seniors help with all practical everyday tasks. In the pre-care area, the Senior Citizens’ Life Support, as a human interface, would like to enable the people being cared for to have a better quality of life.

Life helper on a self-employed, freelance basis with a concept for improved quality of life

Throughout Germany, Senior Citizens’ Life Support wants to help seniors live a self-determined everyday life in their own homes with familiar surroundings for as long as possible. The pre-care specialization of senior care sets the service provider apart from other providers. Joint activities and discussions between helpers with self-employed freelance work and seniors play a crucial role in the Senior Life Support service concept. For this purpose, an almost nationwide network of life helpers and helpers has been created in Germany since 2012. The central coordination of the senior living assistance network takes place in Berlin. Senior life assistants also complete further education and training there.

Support for seniors with humanity and an individual service package

Life helpers from the Senior Life Support team work with seniors to find out which everyday tasks they would like help with on a fee-based basis. The offer covers every typical activity in the household and the environment of older people. As household helpers, life helpers offer support with household cleaning or cooking and shopping. The possible scope of services also includes accompaniment to medical or other appointments, care coordination and transport in the helper’s car. The life helpers motivate seniors

joint activities and, as friendly conversation partners, focus on humanity.

With Rebecca Janschick, RentenLebenshilfe can further expand its offering in Bavaria

Rebecca Janschick is now also available as a life helper in Bruckmühl and the surrounding area. The trained retail clerk is keen to do something good for the older generation. Rebecca Janschick: “I like to help and support and am there for others.” She supports seniors with everyday household tasks, keeps the laundry in order and carries out tasks that are necessary for older people

can become increasingly difficult. With her car, she also offers a driving and accompanying service that makes seniors mobile. Shopping together, getting a new haircut at the hairdresser and many other activities that older people enjoy are made possible with life helper Rebecca Janschick.

Senior life support and life helper Rebecca Janschick at a glance

Rebecca Janschick is self-employed as a life helper for Senior Citizens’ Life Support in Bruckmühl and a radius of approx. 30 kilometers. Seniors’ Lebenshilfe, with its headquarters in Berlin, belongs to Salanje GmbH and is registered as a trademark. The family-run company is constantly looking for life helpers with a suitable profile in order to expand the network across Germany in the long term. Further information about Senior Life Assistance can be found at www.seniorenlebenshilfe.de. Further education and training provided by Senior Life Support contributes to the high quality of senior care.

Contact

Rebecca Janschick

Gartenstrasse 14

D-83052 Bruckmühl

Arrange contact via:

Senior living assistance

Salanje GmbH

Ahrweilerstr. 29

D-14197 Berlin

Press contact:

Benjamin Brown

T: 030-83221100

E: [email protected]

Senior Life Support offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper supports you in everyday life, with shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes your free time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

