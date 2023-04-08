Home Business An assist to Meloni and Fitto with the EU. Pnrr, the truth about Northern League doubts
An assist to Meloni and Fitto with the EU. Pnrr, the truth about Northern League doubts

An assist to Meloni and Fitto with the EU. Pnrr, the truth about Northern League doubts

Ursula Von Der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni

Pnrr, the League goes straight

A favor to the League. A favor to the government. Qualified sources from the Carroccio thus explain the “storm in a teacup” unleashed by the words of the Northern League leader in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari last Monday to Affaritaliani.it. Storm in a teacup because both the League and the Brothers of Italy have always been very critical of the debt portion of the funds obtained by Giuseppe Conte, when he was prime minister, from Europe. And just go and read the statements, including by Giorgia Meloni, when she was in opposition.

The concept is simple: in the Pnrr there are not only major works but a myriad of interventions which, “if they were all made known – some almost ridiculous – people would have more than a doubt”, explains a member of the League. Getting into debt makes sense if the money is well spent, otherwise it’s better not to. In the Carroccio the mantra is always the same and, they say, that since Monday Molinari has been subjected to messages and phone calls also from entrepreneurs who congratulate him for finally telling the truth.

Then of course the mainstream the media coverage of the newspapers and the opposition (all of them) went wild denouncing the chaos in the government, as if getting into debt by force with Europe should be an untouchable dogma. But consistency is good for the Leagueas moreover demonstrated by the rise of the Brothers of Italy up to the Policies fruit of Meloni’s coherence which did not enter the Draghi government, and therefore continued on this path, especially after the 19% boom in Friuli Venezia Giulia, first party, and the rise in all polls.

