“An occupation according to taste and discretion”

There are clear words that traffic light partners find for Transport Minister Wissing (FDP). “An appointment according to taste and discretion would be out of place,” commented the traffic policy spokesman for the Greens, Stefan Gelbhaar, on Wissing’s personnel policy to WirtschaftsWoche. Standards such as “transparency and selection of the best” must apply, especially for state-owned companies such as Autobahn GmbH. “It’s good that the search for suitable personnel should now follow these standards,” said Gelbhaar.

