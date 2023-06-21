Get to know the impressive grid of the next Primavera Sound Argentina

The Cure, Blur, Pet Shop Boys, Beck and Phoenix will be the headliners of the second Argentine edition of Primavera Sound, which will take place on November 25 and 26 at Parque Sarmiento.

The grid confirmed this Wednesday by the organization will also include important local and international names such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Knowing Russia, Dillom, Roisin Murphy, He Killed a Motorized Police Officer, Turf, Virus, Catnapp, Richard Coleman, Laser Beams, Black Midi and Marina Sena, among others.

In this way, the list of festival artists is revealed after the tickets made available under the modality known as Early Birds were sold out in a few hours.

The Primavera Sound 2023 shows

Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of this edition will be offered by the return of The Cure ten years after their show in River, in what will be their third visit to the country, where they performed for the first time in 1987 in Ferro, in a bumpy show.

In the case of Blur, it will mean their return after the concert offered in 2015 in Tecnópolis, although their leader Damon Albarn visited last year with Gorillaz, one of his many projects, on that same stage, within the framework of Quilmes Rock.

For their part, Pet Shop Boys will bring their greatest hits show «Dreamworld» on this occasion, while Beck and the French band Phoenix will be the representatives in this edition of alternative rock.

So far, the other confirmed numbers are Carly Rae Jepsen, Meeting Russia, Dillom, Roisin Murphy, Black Midi, Domi & JD Beck, Dorian Electra, He Killed a Wheeler, Marina Sena, Muna, Milo J, Off!, Slowdive, The Blessed Madona, Turf, The Twilight Sad, Virus and Weyes Blood.

The grid is completed by Catnapp, DJ Playero, Evlay Live, Just Mustard, Lara91K, Marina Herlop, My Invincible Friend, Rayos Láser, Richard Coleman, Ronpe 99, Yami Safdie, Akim, Fermín, Ibiza Pareo, Juana Rozas, K4, Las Tussi, Limón, Nashy Nashai, Pacífica, Puerto Candelaria, Sebastián Arpesella, Ryan, Uma, Vinocio, Viva Elástico and Winona Riders.

In this way, the landing of this second chapter of the prestigious musical meeting that emerged in Spain begins to take shape, which after its recent editions in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Porto, prepares its passage through Buenos Aires and São Paulo, and plans to open its premiere in Asunción and Bogotá.

Precisely, Blur and Pet Shop Boys were part of this year’s Spanish edition along with Depeche Mode and Kendrick Lamar, among other important names.

It should be remembered that in Buenos Aires, Primavera Sound had its first landing last October and November, with Jack White, Pixies, Cat Power, Bjork and Arctic Monkeys as the main stars.

Tickets for this new edition can be purchased through the site www.enigmatickets.com.





