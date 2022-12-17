On the special live broadcast of the 9th anniversary of OnePlus this afternoon, Liu Zuohu, the founder of OnePlus, also announced a new strategy, launching OPPO and officially launching the dual-brand strategy.

Liu Zuohu said that OPPO and OnePlus will cooperate with the dual-brand differentiation route to obtain incremental markets. Among them, OPPO is a global technology brand leading smart life, and OnePlus, as the pioneer brand of OPPO’s main performance, creates both ultimate and ultimate products for users. A masterpiece of performance and texture design.

Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, even said that in order to create better products, OnePlus is also determined this time, and even made an unprecedented decision-the comprehensive net profit margin of hardware for OnePlus products in the next three years can be 0.

In addition to the above statement, it is also paving the way for the upcoming OnePlus 11, which will bring many first-time technologies this time.

Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, said in an interview with the media: “OnePlus 11 will launch a number of core technologies, including a life-changing Android memory management technology, which has been officially recognized by Google.”

As for the specific Android memory management technology, the official has not explained in detail, so we might as well look forward to it.