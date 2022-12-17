Keeping fit is important, but keeping fit with style and convenience is even better. And this is where gym bags, or more generally sports bags, come into play, suitable both for those who practice sports at a competitive level and for those who carve out a few hours of their free time for a trip to the gym or for football matches. soccer and basketball with friends. In short, from crossfit to swimming: for a high-performance but at the same time attractive wardrobe, remember that in addition to performance, the eye also wants its part, as they say. Whatever fintess discipline you will dedicate yourself to this autumn 2022, we suggest some models capable of blending functionality and aesthetics.

Nike Brasilia gym bag



Courtesy Amazon

With the Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag, you’ll always have your workout gear (and more) close at hand. The side compartment allows you to keep your shoes separate, while the internal and external pockets ensure perfect organization. The bottom is also coated to protect items from bumps. Use it to go to the gym or for the weekend away. It offers you everything you need. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibers.

Adidas Originals unisex gym bag

Courtesy Amazon Bag with central logo adidas Originals

The Adidas Originals proposal is just what you need for your everyday life. The sporty design of this bag with clean lines proudly displays the contrast Trefoil logo on the front. The fabric handles are stitched to ensure extra strength when its capacity is used to the maximum, while the shoulder strap is removable. Thanks to its simple and modern aesthetics, as well as its performance, this bag has become one of the most present in the locker rooms of our gyms: a perfect gift also for those who play basketball, football or any other type of sport.

PUMA ‎Teamgoal red and black sports bag

Courtesy Amazon

The PUMA Duffel Bag keeps all your training essentials conveniently close at hand. The design refers to the football world, this model features: two-way zip for the main compartment, large compartment with zip on the side, additional small compartment with zip on the side, carrying handles that can be joined with a velcro closure and a shoulder strap padded and adjustable with the famous printed cat logo. As you will have understood, the bag is very roomy, but at the same time it allows you to organize all the objects inside it in an orderly manner. Comfort, practicality and design coexist in this sports accessory.

Under Armor Undeniable gym bag

Courtesy Amazon One size fits all unisex bag Under Armour

Lightweight and made with extraordinarily resistant materials, the Under Armor bag could become the new ally of your fitness routine. The UA Storm technology with which it is made offers a highly water resistant finish that ensures excellent protection; the bag also features sturdy TPU-coated panels with foam padding on the bottom and sides for added structure and strength. With a capacity of 58 L and numerous pockets, one of which is vented for laundry or shoes, you can always take whatever you want with you.

Fitgriff sports bag with 5 compartments

Courtesy Amazon Army Green Gym Bag fit grip

Elegant and sporty, the design of the Fitgriff bag also makes it perfect to be carried to the office or in more formal contexts: for all those who train during their lunch break, after the office or simply at the first free moment available. This model has a wet, divided and waterproof compartment that can be used for pool accessories, towels or dirty clothes. Shoes, on the other hand, can be conveniently stored in the ventilated compartment. So everything stays well separated from each other. The robust outer fabric and waterproof underside of the bag offer optimal protection for the contents inside. There are 5 compartments in all: the main large one with a small internal pocket, the waterproof one, the ventilated one and, finally, a medium-sized front compartment.