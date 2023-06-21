Anfia and the government: a car pact to track down Stellantis and the EU

Anfia and the government: a “pact” on the car to track down Stellantis and Europe

L’Europa lancia ultimatum “green” fruit of the most ideological environmentalism, but then it does not decide serious industrial policies in support of the transition. AND Stellantis, the Italian-French automotive group now has its heart in Paris and of Italian, judging by the most recent investments, only the old Fiat acronym seems to be kept. I am two fronts that in these days see the Meloni government and the associations as allies of the tricolor automotive supply chain.

The confirmation of un “agreement” to give new impetus to an automotive industry which in Italy generates a turnover of over 90 billion euros (9.3% of manufacturing turnover and 5.2% of GDP) came from the assembly of the Anfia that, in front of the Minister of Enterprises Adolfo Urso elected as the new president Robert Vavassori of Brembo.

Europe does not fight on equal terms against China

“Europe is not making competitive rulese. It does not allow our companies to compete on equal terms with the USA and China. The Commission and the European Parliament are prey to one regulatory bulimia that doesn’t let companies breathe, which suffocate in an avalanche of prescriptions that don’t make them more competitive and sustainable” said the new president Vavassori. “We need to make a great effort to bring rationality and data analysis back into the political processes. – added the number 1 of Anfia. – It is also essential to invest heavily in research to overcome the current state of the art of electric propulsion technology and the development in Italy of the value chain of batteries upstream of the gigafactories is a priorityto build a future less dependent on China . And we have to do it because therehe batteries account for more than 50% of the added value of the entire electric vehicle value chain“. “We would warmly welcome the idea of ​​a serious agreement between the government and Stellantis for the transition and industrial relaunch of the automotive supply chain – concluded Vavassori addressing the minister – especially in this moment of difficult transition”.

Stellantis in the government’s sights

An issue, that of the former Turin group, relaunched by Urso who launched a “strong” proposal. “Over the past few weeks – was remembered – we saw the inauguration of the gigafactory a Douvrinin the Hauts-de-France region, for the production of batteries for electric cars. When fully operational, it will have 6,000 employees by 2030. The investment cost 7 billion euros, of which 2.8 billion in public support. A similar structure will be born soon in Germany, near Berlin. Also in this case, it will be the work of Stellantis”. And in Italy? In 2026 a gigafactory should be born in Termoli (Molise) which will employ 2,000 staff but the timing of this realization remains uncertain. The conclusion is that the company led by Carlos Tavares and of which John Elkann it’s president is showing little interest in investing in the Bel Paese.

The wrath of the Meloni government

“It’s time to say enough” said the minister in this regard, proposing theentry of the state into the capital of Stellantis through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. “The imbalance in favor of France – Urso explained – may be due to the fact that the French state holds 6.15% of the group, the highest share of capital after the private shareholders at the head of the car manufacturers. The Italian state, on the other hand, is not present in the capital of Stellantis, except through a minimum stake of 1.13% in the hands of the Bank of Italy”. “The situation must change” concluded the owner of the Ministry of Enterprise. – Also because such behavior is unacceptable from a company that for years has drawn heavily on public funds between incentives and layoffs.

Openness to other car manufacturers

But there is another way to convince Stellantis to consider Italy more. Palazzo Chigi in recent days hosted the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk who agreed on the need to support the birth of other automotive companies. perhaps with the opening of a Tesla car plant in our country.

The fact is that today Stellantis in France produces over 1 million machines While in Italy less than half. And that the auto industry in this period of transition needs to make massive investments. In essence, our country risks becoming increasingly marginal in the panorama of the European and global automotive industry. Translated, it means tens of thousands of fewer jobs.

