“Legal Dreamers,” drum’n’bass and reggae from the hand of Kēvens

The Florida musician has proclaimed himself “Guardian of dub”, but whether that’s the case or not, it’s clear that we should take him very seriously and not only because he is a pioneer when it comes to recreating drum’n’bass with a live band, but also because He is capable of uniting current affairs with tradition, freshness in music with a positive and vital message in lyrics. And all with the BPM’s at full throttle.

The singer, and also an actor, promotes multiculturalism through his artistic expression. In the almost four minutes that this new song lasts, Kēvens makes clear his talent as a vocalist and emitter of ideas. It is a call to action for people to come together and work for a better future for all. And so much so that it pinches our conscience, just like it happened with previous songs like “Battle For Peace” or “Sweet Lady Liberty”. About it, the artist tells us “’Legal Dreamers’ is “more a mantra than a record, one recited towards a world built on love and inclusion. Remembering the late Peter Tosh’s lyrics ‘It doesn’t matter where you come from, if you are a black man, you will always be an African.’ Africa is the cradle of civilization, which in turn makes all of us who inhabit the planet Africans”.

The author of the video clip that we present to you is Eli, as is, dry. An animated film with a lot of visual load, and social, of course. Among many other things, the multicultural, global issue that does not obey borders for which Kēvens fights is evident. You can follow him in this same link.