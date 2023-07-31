Angola: the longest submarine cable in the world arrives in Luanda

More than a third of the global population will be connected by the world‘s largest undersea cable system, 2África, which arrived on Sunday July 30 at the Cacuaco Sea coast of Luanda, Angola. The service will be managed by the mobile operator Unitel.

According to a Unitel note, 2África was designed to provide seamless international connectivity to approximately three million people, representing 36% of the world‘s population, connecting Africa, Europe and Asia. The submarine cable project aims to significantly increase the capacity, quality and availability of Internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

The 2Àfrica Consortium has eight international partners: China Mobile International, Meta (Facebook), Mtn GlobalConnect, Orange, center3 (stc), Telecom Egypt, Vodafone/Vodacom and Wiocc. Unitel is the only Angolan operator that has joined the aforementioned consortium, being responsible for creating the conditions for mooring operations linking the 2África cable to Angola. Through its national fiber network, the operator will be able to provide access to 2África to national telecom operators as well as operators from neighboring countries, such as Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the leapfrog made possible in Africa by the development of digital infrastructure:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

