Home » Angola: the longest submarine cable in the world arrives in Luanda
Business

Angola: the longest submarine cable in the world arrives in Luanda

by admin

More than a third of the global population will be connected by the world‘s largest undersea cable system, 2África, which arrived on Sunday July 30 at the Cacuaco Sea coast of Luanda, Angola. The service will be managed by the mobile operator Unitel.

According to a Unitel note, 2África was designed to provide seamless international connectivity to approximately three million people, representing 36% of the world‘s population, connecting Africa, Europe and Asia. The submarine cable project aims to significantly increase the capacity, quality and availability of Internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.

The 2Àfrica Consortium has eight international partners: China Mobile International, Meta (Facebook), Mtn GlobalConnect, Orange, center3 (stc), Telecom Egypt, Vodafone/Vodacom and Wiocc. Unitel is the only Angolan operator that has joined the aforementioned consortium, being responsible for creating the conditions for mooring operations linking the 2África cable to Angola. Through its national fiber network, the operator will be able to provide access to 2África to national telecom operators as well as operators from neighboring countries, such as Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the leapfrog made possible in Africa by the development of digital infrastructure:

See also  500 new employees to stop cable theft

You may also like

Morgan Stanley: These 11 stocks are benefiting despite...

Nanni Moretti is back: he starts again with...

First-tier Cities Prepare “Big Moves” as Property Market...

How managers get their inspiration in everyday work

United Announces Schedule Cuts at Newark Airport Following...

Minimum salary? Twenty-year Fascist stuff. Conte and Schlein...

Rolex recession: luxury watches cheaper than they have...

State Grid Chongqing Electric Power Company Expands Charging...

A plan for Kosovo

Adidas Extends Kit Deal With Manchester United For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy