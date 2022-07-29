Anima Holding jumped by 2.87% to Piazza Affari after presenting the results for the first half of 2022. In the period Anima generated total revenues of 174.8 million euros, down 25% compared to the first six months of 2021. In the period, the company specializing in assets under management with 183 billion euros of assets under management, achieved a consolidated net profit of € 59.4 million, with a reduction of 54% compared to the 129.8 million euros achieved in the period. same period of 2021. As regards the economic figures, net management fees reached € 147.8 million (+ 4% compared to the € 142.7 million obtained in the first half of 2021)

At 30 June 2022, Anima’s net financial position was negative for 105.2 million euros, worsening compared to the positive figure of 25.1 million euros achieved at the end of the 2021 financial year. However, this result reflects the dividends paid in May for 95 million euros as well as 51 million euros for the purchase of treasury shares in the half year.

“In such a difficult semester for the markets and for the real economy, Anima is once again showing positive results”, comments Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, CEO of Anima. “Net inflows remained positive during the period; we do not believe that the slowdown recorded in the latter part of the half year is a reversal of the trend, but a physiological pause in the propensity to increase positions by customers ”.