Home Business Anima closes the half year with € 59.4 million of net profit and € 183 billion of assets under management
Business

Anima closes the half year with € 59.4 million of net profit and € 183 billion of assets under management

by admin
Anima closes the half year with € 59.4 million of net profit and € 183 billion of assets under management

Anima Holding jumped by 2.87% to Piazza Affari after presenting the results for the first half of 2022. In the period Anima generated total revenues of 174.8 million euros, down 25% compared to the first six months of 2021. In the period, the company specializing in assets under management with 183 billion euros of assets under management, achieved a consolidated net profit of € 59.4 million, with a reduction of 54% compared to the 129.8 million euros achieved in the period. same period of 2021. As regards the economic figures, net management fees reached € 147.8 million (+ 4% compared to the € 142.7 million obtained in the first half of 2021)

At 30 June 2022, Anima’s net financial position was negative for 105.2 million euros, worsening compared to the positive figure of 25.1 million euros achieved at the end of the 2021 financial year. However, this result reflects the dividends paid in May for 95 million euros as well as 51 million euros for the purchase of treasury shares in the half year.

“In such a difficult semester for the markets and for the real economy, Anima is once again showing positive results”, comments Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, CEO of Anima. “Net inflows remained positive during the period; we do not believe that the slowdown recorded in the latter part of the half year is a reversal of the trend, but a physiological pause in the propensity to increase positions by customers ”.

See also  Jinwo shares: The net profit for the first half of 2021 is about 29.92 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 34.6% | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Leonardo collapsed in Piazza Affari up to -11%...

Intesa SanPaolo: first half net profit of 3.276...

Intesa Sanpaolo: reduction in gross impaired loans -26.9%...

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is about to debut:...

Intesa SanPaolo: net interest over 2 billion in...

ST Haiyue’s controlling shareholder Tongchuan Energy pledged 44.967...

Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million...

Intesa SanPaolo: CET 1 Ratio at 12.7%, deducting...

Intesa SanPaolo confirms target net profit of 6.5...

Warner Bros. Discovery, the new team in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy