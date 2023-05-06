Home » Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros
Business

Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros

by admin
Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros

Anima closed the first quarter of 2023 with a consolidated net profit equal to €30.2 million (stable compared to €30.3 million in 1Q22).

I total consolidated revenues amounted to 80.9 million euros (-9%), while the net collection in the first quarter of the year it was negative by 0.6 billion euro (0.1 billion euro including the Class I insurance mandates); total assets under management at the end of March 2023 amounted to over 182 billion euro.

See also  State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission to strengthen the management of financial leasing business of central enterprises requires returning to the original source to serve the real economy

You may also like

Restaurants charge for no-shows

Cantons call on SBB to save

Landini and Schlein together in Bologna: 30,000 in...

SIG, Eli Lilly and Mortgages

Electricity and gas bills on the rise: the...

Swiss-Vranckx, Mother’s Day, Albert Röstis Post-Profi

Luciano Spalletti, behind the success is Tamara: this...

ST.GALLEN SYMPOSIUM – SNB boss Thomas Jordan speaks...

Intesa Sanpaolo, Messina: Isybank launch by the summer

05/06/2023 – Drawing of the Glückspirale numbers: With...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy