Anima: net profit of 30.2 million euros

Anima closed the first quarter of 2023 with a consolidated net profit equal to €30.2 million (stable compared to €30.3 million in 1Q22).

I total consolidated revenues amounted to 80.9 million euros (-9%), while the net collection in the first quarter of the year it was negative by 0.6 billion euro (0.1 billion euro including the Class I insurance mandates); total assets under management at the end of March 2023 amounted to over 182 billion euro.