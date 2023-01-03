The partnership between ANIMA Holding and the Crédit Agricole Italia (CAI) Group continues, adapting as necessary the previous agreement that linked ANIMA and Credito Valtellinese.

In fact, the revision became appropriate following the merger by incorporation of Creval into CAI, with effect from 24 April 2022.

The agreement maintains its original duration until 2027. CAI and Anima intend to preserve the industrial value of the partnership, connected to the stability of the assets under management.