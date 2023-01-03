Home Business Anima: the partnership with Crédit Agricole Italia continues in asset management until 2027
Business

Anima: the partnership with Crédit Agricole Italia continues in asset management until 2027

by admin
Anima: the partnership with Crédit Agricole Italia continues in asset management until 2027

The partnership between ANIMA Holding and the Crédit Agricole Italia (CAI) Group continues, adapting as necessary the previous agreement that linked ANIMA and Credito Valtellinese.

In fact, the revision became appropriate following the merger by incorporation of Creval into CAI, with effect from 24 April 2022.

The agreement maintains its original duration until 2027. CAI and Anima intend to preserve the industrial value of the partnership, connected to the stability of the assets under management.

See also  “Borghi del Cashback” starts from Friuli Venezia Giulia

You may also like

Cotton prices have a limited increase before the...

Moutai Sanya Hotel’s open restaurant can spend 1499...

Mps: “doubts about business continuity have been overcome”

European stock exchanges tonic in the first session...

Starting on the upside in Piazza Affari, MPS...

Civitanavi Systems: signing of the Ruling Agreement with...

[Hua Chuang Macro Zhang Yu Team]A series of...

Eurozone: manufacturing activity at 47.8 points in December

Italy: December manufacturing PMI increases slightly to 48.5...

Cnr, the Institute of Informatics and Telematics turns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy