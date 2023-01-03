Lula sworn in as Brazil’s president stresses unity and reconstruction

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-03 07:11

Xinhua News Agency, Brasilia, January 1. Brazil’s new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was officially sworn in on January 1 in the capital Brasilia. In his inaugural speech, he emphasized that the new government will be committed to “unity and reconstruction”, resolve the current crises and challenges facing Brazil, and promote Brazil’s return to the ranks of the world‘s major economies.

On the afternoon of the 1st local time, Lula, Vice President-elect Alckmin and their respective wives went to the Congress together in a convertible car, waving frequently to hundreds of thousands of supporters who came from all over the country along the way. Subsequently, Lula was sworn in in the Plenary Hall of the House of Representatives and became Brazil’s 39th president for a four-year term.

Lula said in his inaugural speech that his new government will unite the people, promote economic recovery, encourage scientific research and innovation, strengthen infrastructure construction, improve medical and health standards, and fight against hunger and poverty; Zero deforestation goal and actively participate in climate change issues.

Lula emphasized that he will also promote multilateral diplomacy, actively develop cooperative relations with China, the United States, the European Union and other international partners, and strengthen the role of multilateral mechanisms such as the Southern Common Market and BRICS countries.

After that, Lula went to the presidential palace “Plateau Palace” and took over the ribbon symbolizing the power of the president from the representatives of the people. Afterwards, he delivered another speech to the people gathered in the Plaza of the Three Powers, emphasizing that the Brazilian people should forget hatred, unite and work hard to eliminate all inequalities that exist in society.

Lula served two terms as President of Brazil from 2003 to 2010. In the presidential election to be held in October 2022, Lula, the candidate of the Labor Party, defeated the candidate of the Liberal Party, then President Bolsonaro, and was re-elected president.