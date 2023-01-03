Original title: Moutai Sanya Hotel has opened restaurant consumption can be 1499 yuan to drink Moutai bottle can not take away

1,500 kilometers away from Maotai International Hotel in Maotai Town, the hotel resort built by Maotai in Sanya, Hainan has welcomed guests on January 1.

As Maotai’s first “coastal wine-tourism fusion resort”, Sanya Haitang Bay Maotai Resort includes 4 hotels, luxury Moutai Premier Hotel, high-end Moutai Treasure Hotel, light luxury Moutai Boutique Hotel, sojourn Moutai Classic Hotel, the resort has a total of rooms There are 727 rooms, covering an area of ​​295 mu, with a building area of ​​150,000 square meters.

In addition to the hotel rooms, the resort also opened Kweichow Moutai’s third-generation specialty store, Moutai ice cream shop, Moutai series wine display and experience hall, Moutai film and television hall, Moutai Banquet, supporting conference facilities and recreational facilities, including over 4,000 square meters that can accommodate 2,000 people Rice conference center, and a water park with the theme of “rooted in Moutai culture, interpreting historical heritage”.

Compared with the hardware facilities of the hotel, you can buy 53-degree Feitian Moutai for 1499 yuan here.

After check-in, you can drink Moutai at the original price in the restaurant

Need to open the bottle on site

As of press time, only Treasure Hotel is currently open to the public, including 6 types of rooms, including deluxe double room, vision double room, parent-child room, family suite, deluxe suite and executive suite. The price without breakfast is 1099 yuan per room to 2399 yuan per room, and the price will increase by 100 yuan per room on January 1.

If you want to drink the 53-degree Feitian Moutai with the original price of 1,499 yuan, in addition to being a hotel guest, you also need to go to the restaurant of the Moutai Resort to consume it in order to open a bottle of Moutai on the spot, and the original bottle cannot be taken away with the packaged drinks.

As for the restaurant’s unit price, minimum consumption, and whether one person can buy a bottle of original-priced Moutai or a table can buy a bottle of original-priced Moutai, etc., the front desk staff of the hotel said, “I don’t know, and the specific policy is still under application.”

In the Kweichow Moutai specialty store in the resort, you cannot directly buy Moutai on the spot, but you need to choose the store to pick it up offline after booking in advance on the official “i Moutai” app. At present, the products sold on the i Maotai platform do not include 500ML 53% Feitian Moutai, only 399/bottle 100ML 53% Feitian Moutai, Moutai Prince Wine, Moutai Welcome Wine and other products.

As the New Year approaches, Red Star Capital Bureau learned from a number of liquor dealers that the current price of a 500ML bottle of 53-degree Feitian Moutai has risen to around 2,700 yuan, which is about 1,200 yuan more than the market guide price of 1,499 yuan per bottle.

If Moutai liquor, which can be purchased at the original price, is strictly prohibited from taking out, the attractiveness of Moutai resorts to drive room sales through consumption has yet to be tested.

940 million land acquisitions 10 years ago

Moutai finally operates its own hotel in Sanya

From land acquisition to opening, Sanya Haitang Bay Moutai Resort has been preparing for ten years.

In August 2012, Moutai Group bid 940 million yuan to bid for the D-3-6 plot in the C6 area of ​​Haitang Bay, Sanya City. The estimated investment is about 2.2 billion yuan. High end tourist resort.

The resort is managed by Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Sanya Investment Industry Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moutai Group. In 2022, Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Sanya Investment Industrial Co., Ltd., a registered subsidiary of Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Sanya Investment Industrial Co., Ltd. Haitang Bay Moutai Resort Branch, the business scope includes catering services, accommodation services and bar services etc., responsible for resort operations.

During the ten years of developing the resort, it was reported that Moutai had signed a management contract with the hotel operator Starwood to introduce four brands including Luxury Collection, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft and Element. It was originally scheduled to open in mid-2019.

But in the end, Maotai did not cooperate with the hotel operation brand, but operated the resort itself. Compared with Sanya Bay and Yalong Bay, Sanya Haitang Bay, where the project is located, is characterized by the construction of many high-end hotel resorts, and surrounding attractions include Wuzhizhou Island.

Moutai’s real estate action started in 2009 when it shouted “Get ready to enter the real estate market”. In 2011, Moutai Group made it clear that apart from the brewing industry, real estate would become its diversification goal. In 2012, Moutai Group established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kweichow Moutai Distillery (Group) Real Estate Investment Development Co., Ltd.

At present, according to the official website of Moutai, “integration of wine and tourism” is one of the three main businesses of Moutai Group.

In December 2022, through the newly established Zunyi Wenkang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., Moutai spent 1.054 billion yuan to acquire two commercial and residential lands in Zunyi. The transfer areas were about 157,000 square meters and 126,000 square meters respectively. No more than 5%.Chengdu Commercial Daily-Red Star News reporter Yu Yao Cheng Luyang

