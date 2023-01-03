(Hong Kong news on the 2nd) （Eason）《Fear and Dreams》 The singing began and the audience counted down to welcome 2023, and at the same time announced the good news of two additional performances. It is reported that in order to perform safely for the remaining 9 performances, after the solo performance, even his daughter and wife were not allowed to get close to each other. They blew kisses and wished each other a happy new year. Then he returned to the hotel alone, and netizens praised him as a “model ambassador for epidemic prevention in the music industry.” “.

Unlock the password of Ange link

Since the start of Eason Chan’s concert, it has been hard to get a ticket, and now it is announced that there will be two additional concerts, which makes many fans very happy. It is reported that every night the Ange session has become the focus, many fans stay on his YouTube channel, waiting for the latest Ange video, some experienced fans found that Eason Chan’s song selection criteria is to start with his debut year, choose one song every year The song he loves very much, he debuted for 27 years, since he announced the addition of two shows, it is exactly 27 games, which just completes his song list.

On the night of the concert, the road was closed on New Year’s Eve, and Eason Chan’s nanny car could not leave until 2 am. There were still a large number of fans waiting outside the Red Pavilion in the cold wind for an hour and a half. In the end, Eason Chan said hello to them one by one before leaving the car.