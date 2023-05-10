Animals – Federal government appoints animal welfare officer for the first time

For the first time ever there will be an animal protection officer at federal level. At the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government appointed Ariane Dsire Kari to the post, who has been the deputy state animal welfare officer in Baden-Wrttemberg since 2107.

For the first time ever there will be an animal protection officer at federal level. At the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government appointed Ariane Dsire Kari to the post, who has been the deputy state animal welfare officer in Baden-Wrttemberg since 2107. The trained vet is scheduled to take up the new post on June 12.

Agriculture Minister Cem zdemir (Greens) said that by appointing the government commissioner for animal welfare, his ministry was implementing a further point from the coalition agreement. “This shows how important the issue of animal welfare is to the federal government.” Many federal states have already set out with appropriate state commissioners. “With the creation of the office at federal level, we will further strengthen animal protection in Germany structurally and institutionally.”

Kari announced that she would “repeatedly focus on grievances in the handling of animals so that they can be remedied by the responsible authorities”. Another focus will be to be available as a contact for organizations and citizens who deal with animal welfare or animal husbandry and to take their suggestions into account. Finally, she will use educational and public relations work to impart more knowledge about the needs of animals.

