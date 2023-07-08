Home » Anm against the government: “Accusations that affect the heart of the judiciary”
Anm against the government: “Accusations that affect the heart of the judiciary”

Giuseppe Santalucia, president of the National Association of Magistrates

Anm: “From Palazzo Chigi and the ministry delegitimizing the judiciary”

It came from the sources of Palazzo Chigi “a very heavy accusation that strikes the judiciary to the heart”. And the notes of the Ministry of Justice have joined “the voices of delegitimization”, so the president ofNational Association of Magistrates Giuseppe Santalucia, from the Steering Committee, replied to the well-known controversies of the government issued in the last few hours which accused the judiciary to play an opposition role in view of the European elections, but also to make “irrational” choices (reference to the forced indictment against the Undersecretary of Justice Andrea Delmastro by the investigating judge of Rome).

It is no longer the ANM that is accused of interference, but the judiciary in the exercise of its functions – said Santalucia reconstructing the story – After the investigation into minister Santanchè and after the news that a investigating judge exercised a prerogative of the code, it was a note from Palazzo Chigi from unspecified government sources that accused part of the judiciary of taking a partisan line in the political confrontation. A very heavy accusation that strikes the judiciary to the heart, a criticism that in itself denies the existence of the judiciary”. It was an attack “even more insidious, because it was left to anonymous sources in Palazzo Chigi. We would have appreciated a denial. Instead, the next day, two notes from ministerial sources, authored by the press office of the Ministry of Justice, intervened on the same facts”.

See also  The deputy Mauro Laus is under investigation. Earthquake in the Democratic Party

