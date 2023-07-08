Health and lifestyle: how to reduce the risk of breast cancer

Breast cancer, in Italy in 2022 over 55 thousand new diagnoses

Healthy lifestyles can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer by 27%.. In Italy, however, 36.9% of women are sedentary, 26.8% are overweight and 11.1% obese, 15.3% smoke and 8.7% consume alcohol in health risk. These behaviors increase the likelihood of developing not only breast cancer, but also other neoplasms and serious diseases, such as cardiovascular ones, metabolic and neurodegenerative. Furthermore, the frequency of incorrect lifestyles increases with age, precisely when the risk of developing breast cancer is also higher due to hormonal changes associated with menopause.

The sedentary lifestyle increases from 30.2% of 45-54 year olds to 31.9% of 55-59 year olds up to 36% of 60-64 year olds, the overweight went from 25.6% of 45-54 year olds to 30% of 55-64 year olds, the alcohol consumption at risk to health increases from 7.5% of 45-64 year olds to 9.3% of 65-74 year olds. Because of this the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (AIOM) lancia the first national campaign aimed at women aged 20 and over, per promote healthy lifestyles at all ages, with the aim of reducing the incidence and mortality of breast cancer.

A campaign aimed at female population with direct messages, which focuses mainly on modifiable risk factors to prevent breast cancer and, in cascade, all pathologies influenced by lifestyles. An all-round campaign that, starting from breast cancer, preserves women’s health at 360 degrees. The project, carried out with the unconditional contribution of AstraZeneca, is presented today at a press conference in San Martino in Campo (Perugia), where the AIOM Youth National Congress is underway.

