On March 23, the official website of the State Food and Drug Administration disclosed that recently, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Drug Administration Law” and in accordance with the special approval procedures for drugs, the State Food and Drug Administration has conditionally approved Guangdong Zhongshengruichuang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Zhongshengruichuang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ), the Class 1 innovative drug Laritevir Tablets (trade name: Leruilin) ​​declared by the company is on the market. Laritevir tablets are oral small-molecule drugs for the treatment of novel coronavirus infection.

Zhongsheng Ruichuang is a holding subsidiary of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical (SZ002317, stock price 20.48 yuan, market value 16.7 billion yuan). In the past 2022, the clinical progress of Lai Ritewei tablets has also attracted market attention many times. With domestic epidemic prevention and control policies adjusted and optimized, the peak of the epidemic epidemic basically passed, and several new crown oral drugs have been approved, how many market opportunities are there for the just-approved Laritavir tablets of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical?

On March 23, Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical responded in writing to the reporter of "Daily Economic News" that the new crown epidemic is currently in a low epidemic state and will not end at one time. The future may be a long-term process of interaction and alternation between the new crown and influenza. "The company continues to pay attention to the dynamic situation of the new crown virus infection, and actively prepares for drug production and channel layout in combination with the layout of the company's production capacity."

Another domestic new crown oral drug approved for marketing with conditions

According to the previous announcement issued by Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, Laritevir Tablets is an oral small molecule new coronavirus infection treatment drug, which is used to treat adult patients with mild to moderate new coronavirus infection. According to the company, Laritevir tablets can effectively inhibit the replication of the new coronavirus in a variety of cell models infected by the new coronavirus, demonstrating broad-spectrum anti-new coronavirus capabilities.

It is worth noting that, according to Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, the selected population for the phase III clinical study of Laritevir tablets includes patients with mild and common new coronavirus infection with or without high-risk factors, and the dosing regimen is 400 mg of Laritevir Tablets as a single drug , orally for 5 consecutive days.

In addition to Lai Tewei tablets, there are currently 6 new crown oral drugs approved in China, namely Pfizer’s Paxlovid, Merck’s Monogravir, Real Bio’s Azvudine, Simcere Pharmaceuticals (HK02096, stock price 8.77 Hong Kong dollars) , with a market value of 23.3 billion Hong Kong dollars) and Mindewei of Junshi Biotech (SH688180, stock price 49.18 yuan, market value 48.5 billion yuan). Among them, Paxlovid, Cenoxin and Laritevir tablets are all 3CL protease inhibitor technology routes, but both Paxlovid and Cenuoxin need to be used in combination with ritonavir tablets.

Compared with Paxlovid and Cenoxin which need to be used in combination with ritonavir tablets, what are the advantages of Leritavir tablets that can be used as a single drug? Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical replied that among patients infected with the new coronavirus, it is necessary to focus on the treatment of the elderly, children, and groups with basic diseases. The elderly or patients with new coronavirus infection with basic diseases often need combined drug treatment. “The monotherapy of Laritevir tablets does not need to be combined with ritonavir, which can reduce the risk of contraindications related to combination medication for people with basic diseases, and at the same time reduce the adverse reactions caused by ritonavir. It is applicable to a wider range of people and has better safety. good.”

How many market opportunities are there?

With domestic epidemic prevention and control policies adjusted and optimized, the peak of the epidemic epidemic basically passed, and several new crown oral drugs have been approved, how many market opportunities are there for the just-approved Laritavir tablets of Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical?

At the general meeting of shareholders held by Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical on March 16, Chen Yonghong, chairman of the company, said in response to a reporter from the “Daily Economic News” that the new crown virus may become influenza, and judging from the history of influenza epidemics, it is impossible It will be over as soon as it passes. “From the perspective of the epidemic situation around the world, the new crown is actually in a state of low prevalence. The first wave of the domestic epidemic peaked and passed the peak relatively quickly, and now I have seen the opinions of some experts, saying that there may be another wave in May. The epidemic. We are still optimistic about the long-term market value of the new crown drug.”

Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical also stated in a written reply to the interview that the new crown virus infection is currently in a low prevalence state and will not end at one time. The future may be a long-term process of interaction and alternation between the new crown virus and the flu. “The company continues to pay attention to the dynamic situation of the new crown virus infection, and actively prepares for drug production and channel layout in combination with the layout of the company’s production capacity.”

From the perspective of pricing, the price of domestic new crown oral drugs is basically below 1,000 yuan per bottle. How will Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical’s Laritevir tablets be priced? The company replied that after obtaining the production approval document, the company will follow the principles of openness, transparency and reasonable market pricing, and declare the initial quotation of Lai Tewei tablets according to relevant requirements. “The company will fully consider the cost and expenses, and the pricing will be better than Paxlovid, and hopes to declare a competitive pricing among domestic companies.” Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical said.

