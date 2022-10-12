Listen to the audio version of the article

It thundered so much that it rained. The strike with a procession of Ansaldo Energia workers took place today, 12 October, called for Tuesday 11 October and then suspended, for the convening, that same day, of the union representatives at the prefect of Genoa; a meeting ended with a stalemate, which did not help to stop the protest.

And the spirits have heated up to the point that the procession of workers, which left in the morning, from the Valpolcevera factory, also took the access ramp to the motorway near the Genova Ovest tollbooth and blocked incoming and outgoing traffic, as well as access to the elevated road (where the traffic police have authorized trapped motorists to reverse and travel the wrong way). Consequently, traffic jams formed in most of the Ponente and the city center, which, in fact, was divided in two.

Closed toll booth and motorway

As a consequence of these actions, which led to the closure of the entrance to Genoa Ovest, just before 10.30, Aspi communicated, on the A7 Serravalle-Genoa motorway the section between the connection with the A10 Genoa- Savona and Genoa West towards Genoa. The measure immediately created a queue of three kilometers in the A10, towards Genoa, starting from Genova Pegli, and a queue of two kilometers in the A7, towards Genoa.

“After more than 2 months from the communication to the RSU of the economic situation of the company (losses of 442 million, with application of article 2446 of the civil code, ie the reduction of the share capital, ndr) – says the secretary of the Chamber of Labor of Genoa, Igor Magni – we are still waiting to know the future of Ansaldo Energia workers. We are talking about a company that should be strategic for our country, but in reality today it lacks certain prospects and Genoa cannot continue to see what remains of its industrial fabric abandoned to wrong choices and lack of planning ».

The unions ask for the participation of the city

According to the CGIL, “this must be the struggle of the whole city as it was that for the shipyard of Sestri Ponente, even in that case we were right, but immediate decisions are needed and today the intervention announced by the prefect, by of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, was already foreseen by a previous recapitalization and serves to guarantee the payment of salaries otherwise at risk, but it does not go further ».