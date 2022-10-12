Source title: Beijing’s 34 tasks to help enterprises to bail out nearly 50% of the first eight months for taxpayers to reduce or exempt “six taxes and two fees” 3.31 billion yuan

The reporter recently learned from the Beijing Municipal Development and Reform Commission that it has been more than two months since the official release of Beijing's "34 Measures to Help Enterprises Relieve and Optimize Business", and 46% of the reform tasks have been completed. Since June, the total number of "service package" enterprises in Beijing has reached 13,363, including 864 at the municipal level, 6,807 at the district level, and 5,692 at the district level, providing a total of 3,738 services for enterprises, and 3,205 items have been completed. up to 85.7%. The average settlement time for matters is 4.4 days, of which 2 days for consultation, 7 days for approval, and 5 days for coordination. Epidemic prevention and control appeals are responded to on the same day. Since the beginning of this year, the city has actively responded to the needs of enterprises to work remotely during the epidemic, and has stepped up reforms in promoting the application of electronic certificates and electronic seals, and online implementation of policies that benefit enterprises. Enterprises can use electronic ID cards, electronic business licenses and other electronic certificates to handle matters such as social security cards and housing provident fund loans. At the same time, the "one license (certificate) for all procedures" is actively implemented. Enterprises only need to use an electronic business license to handle matters such as deferred payment of social insurance premiums and housing provident fund, VAT prepayment declaration, and food business filing (only selling prepackaged food). can be handled. Continuously expand and improve the scope and level of services such as active screening, automatic verification, policy push, application-free instant enjoyment, and direct instant enjoyment. Since August, the city has accurately pushed tax and fee preferential policies to 1.64 million households through the Electronic Taxation Bureau. From January to August 2022, a total of 831,000 taxpayers will enjoy a reduction of 3.31 billion yuan in the "six taxes and two fees", and 44,000 small-scale taxpayers will enjoy a phased VAT exemption of 1.01 billion yuan. For enterprises that have difficulties in filing and paying taxes due to the impact of the epidemic, the city has further reduced the time limit for approval. During the period from April to May 2022, which was severely affected by the epidemic, 10,400 households were quickly approved for deferred declarations in accordance with the law, accounting for 90% of the business volume in the first half of the year. At present, all tax-related business of enterprises has been handled online, the online declaration rate has remained above 99.5%, and the online processing rate of non-declaration business has reached 99%. Continue to expand the business scope of "full online handling" of real estate registration, and realize the "full online handling" of housing transactions between individuals and enterprises and foreigners holding permanent residence permits. Optimize the second-hand car transaction process. From September 1, the industrial and commercial verification of transfer invoices will be cancelled, and there is no need to stamp the industrial and commercial verification seal.

